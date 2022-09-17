Scott Piercy shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Scott Piercy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Piercy's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Piercy had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Piercy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.