Scott Harrington shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Scott Harrington hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Harrington got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Harrington's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Harrington hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harrington at even for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Harrington chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.