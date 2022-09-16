Scott de Borba putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Scott de Borba hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. De Borba finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Scott de Borba's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott de Borba to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, de Borba had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved de Borba to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, de Borba got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing de Borba to 1 under for the round.

De Borba got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving de Borba to even-par for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, de Borba's tee shot went 292 yards to the native area, his second shot went 121 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even for the round.