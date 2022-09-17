Sam Stevens putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Fortinet Championship

Sam Stevens hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stevens finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Sam Stevens's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 11 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stevens to 3 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Stevens had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 4 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Stevens reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stevens to 2 over for the round.

Stevens got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stevens to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Stevens's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stevens to 2 over for the round.