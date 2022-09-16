Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Sam Ryder hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Ryder hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ryder hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 3 over for the round.