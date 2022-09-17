Sahith Theegala shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under with Matt Kuchar and Taylor Moore; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 319 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Theegala had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.