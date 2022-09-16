Ryan Moore comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Ryan Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Moore finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Ryan Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ryan Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Moore had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

Moore his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Moore's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Moore's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 126 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Moore had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Moore hit an approach shot from 153 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.