Ryan Brehm shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Ryan Brehm hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 87th at even par; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Brehm's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Brehm hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brehm at 3 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Brehm chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Brehm got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Brehm to 1 over for the round.