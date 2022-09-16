  • Ryan Armour shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • With Ryan Armour's regular caddie on vacation in Italy, Armour has turned to his better half to carry his bag at the 2022 Fortinet Championship, the first event of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season.
    Ryan Armour's wife is on the bag at Fortinet

