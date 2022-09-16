-
Ryan Armour shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Ryan Armour's wife is on the bag at Fortinet
With Ryan Armour's regular caddie on vacation in Italy, Armour has turned to his better half to carry his bag at the 2022 Fortinet Championship, the first event of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season.
Ryan Armour hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Armour had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to even for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Armour's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Armour's tee shot went 202 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Armour's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.
