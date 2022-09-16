Ryan Armour shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Ryan Armour hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Armour had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 1 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Armour's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Armour had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Armour's tee shot went 202 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Armour's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.