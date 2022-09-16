Russell Knox comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Russell Knox hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Knox finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Russell Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Russell Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 212-yard par-3 seventh green, Knox suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Knox at 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Knox's 153 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.