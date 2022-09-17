Robert Streb shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Robert Streb hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Streb's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Streb reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 over for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 over for the round.

Streb missed the green on his first shot on the 189-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Streb got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Streb to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Streb's 102 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 over for the round.