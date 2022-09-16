Robby Shelton shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Robby Shelton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 8th at 7 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Shelton's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Shelton hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Shelton at even for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Shelton hit his 105 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Shelton hit an approach shot from 76 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 2 under for the round.