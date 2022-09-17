Rickie Fowler shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Rickie Fowler hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Fowler's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Fowler had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 3 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Fowler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fowler to 2 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to primary rough on the par-5 18th, Fowler hit his 90 yard approach to 0 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fowler to even-par for the round.