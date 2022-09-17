Richy Werenski shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 87th at even par; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Werenski had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 3 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.