Philip Knowles shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Philip Knowles hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Knowles finished his day tied for 87th at even par; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Knowles hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knowles to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Knowles's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Knowles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Knowles reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knowles to even-par for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Knowles got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Knowles to 2 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Knowles chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 1 over for the round.