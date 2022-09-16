Peter Malnati shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Peter Malnati hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Malnati's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Malnati's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 1 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Malnati reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Malnati at 2 under for the round.