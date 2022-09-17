Paul Haley II shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Paul Haley II hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Haley II had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Haley II got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haley II to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Haley II reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Haley II got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haley II to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Haley II chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Haley II to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Haley II chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 3 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Haley II reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haley II to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Haley II's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 5 under for the round.