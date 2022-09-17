Patton Kizzire shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Kizzire had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Kizzire's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kizzire had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.