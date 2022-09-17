Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Patrick Rodgers in the second round at the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rodgers finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 14th, Patrick Rodgers's 94 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Rodgers's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Rodgers had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.