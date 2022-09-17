Nico Echavarria shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Nico Echavarria hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Echavarria finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Echavarria hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Echavarria to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Echavarria had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to 3 over for the round.

Echavarria got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Echavarria to 4 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Echavarria chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to 3 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Echavarria chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Echavarria chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Echavarria to 3 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Echavarria's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Echavarria got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Echavarria to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Echavarria had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Echavarria to 4 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Echavarria chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to 3 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Echavarria had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Echavarria to 4 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Echavarria chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Echavarria to 3 over for the round.