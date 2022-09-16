Nick Watney shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Nick Watney hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Watney missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Watney to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Watney reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Watney reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Watney at even for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Watney chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Watney had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.

Watney his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Watney's 74 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.