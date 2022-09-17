Nick Taylor shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Nick Taylor hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Taylor chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Taylor's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.