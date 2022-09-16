Nick Hardy putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Nick Hardy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hardy finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Nick Hardy hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Nick Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to even for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Hardy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hardy hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 under for the round.