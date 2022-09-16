Nate Lashley shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Nate Lashley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Lashley tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lashley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lashley's 155 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lashley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Lashley had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Lashley's 148 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Lashley had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Lashley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.