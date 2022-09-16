MJ Daffue shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

MJ Daffue hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Daffue's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Daffue had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daffue to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Daffue had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to even for the round.