Michael Thompson putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Michael Thompson had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Thompson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.