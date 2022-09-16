Michael Kim putts himself to an even-par second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Michael Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Michael Kim's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Michael Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Kim tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 63 yards to the right side of the fairway, his third shot went 10 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's tee shot went 174 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to even for the round.