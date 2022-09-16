Michael Gligic shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Michael Gligic hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Gligic hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.

Gligic got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gligic's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Gligic hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 18th. This moved Gligic to 3 over for the round.