Max McGreevy shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Max McGreevy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, McGreevy chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept McGreevy at even-par for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, McGreevy's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, McGreevy hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGreevy to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.