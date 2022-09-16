Max Homa shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 1st at 12 under with Danny Willett; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Homa hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Homa had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Homa's 101 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Homa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Homa at 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Homa chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Homa at 4 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Homa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 5 under for the round.