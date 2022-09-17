Maverick McNealy putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his day tied for 87th at even par; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Maverick McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, McNealy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.