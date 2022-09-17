Matti Schmid comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Matti Schmid hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Schmid finished his day tied for 11th at 6 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Matti Schmid had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matti Schmid to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Schmid's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Schmid had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schmid to 1 over for the round.

Schmid hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Schmid to even for the round.

Schmid got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schmid to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Schmid had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schmid to even-par for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Schmid chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 1 under for the round.