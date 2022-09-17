Matthias Schwab putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Matthias Schwab hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwab finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Matthias Schwab reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthias Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Schwab's 90 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schwab hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Schwab had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwab to 3 under for the round.