Matthew NeSmith shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, NeSmith had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, NeSmith chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even for the round.