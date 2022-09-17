Matt Wallace shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Matt Wallace hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wallace hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Wallace's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Wallace's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.