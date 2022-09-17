Matt Kuchar shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Matt Kuchar hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 5th at 8 under with Taylor Moore and Sahith Theegala; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Kuchar chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Kuchar had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kuchar hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.