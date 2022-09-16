Martin Laird shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Martin Laird hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 87th at even par; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Laird missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Laird's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.