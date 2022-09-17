Mark Hubbard shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hubbard's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

At the first, 436-yard par-4, Hubbard hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.