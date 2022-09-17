Mackenzie Hughes rebounds from poor front in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hughes finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Mackenzie Hughes got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mackenzie Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hughes got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hughes to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Hughes chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hughes hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hughes's 110 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.