Luke List shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Luke List hit 3 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 third, List's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

List got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, List had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, List's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, List's 99 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, List had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.