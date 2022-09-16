Lucas Glover shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Lucas Glover hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Glover's 120 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Glover hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Glover had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Glover reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Glover's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.