Lee Hodges shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Lee Hodges hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hodges finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Hodges's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 2 over for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hodges had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 over for the round.