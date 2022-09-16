Kyle Westmoreland shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Kyle Westmoreland hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Westmoreland finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Westmoreland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

Westmoreland got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Westmoreland to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Westmoreland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Westmoreland's tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 341 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Westmoreland chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Westmoreland to 1 over for the round.