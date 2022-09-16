Kyle Stanley shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Kyle Stanley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 150th at 8 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stanley's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Stanley's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.