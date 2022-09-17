Kramer Hickok shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Kramer Hickok hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hickok's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.