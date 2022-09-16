Kevin Yu shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Kevin Yu hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Yu finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Yu got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Yu's 85 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to even-par for the round.

At the 571-yard par-5 16th, Yu got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Yu to even for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Yu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Yu to 1 over for the round.