Kevin Tway shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Kevin Tway hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Tway finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Tway chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Tway hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to even for the round.