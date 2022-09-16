Kevin Streelman rebounds from poor front in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Kevin Streelman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Streelman finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Kevin Streelman got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kevin Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Streelman chipped in his third shot from 102 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Streelman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.