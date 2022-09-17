Kevin Roy shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Kevin Roy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Roy finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Roy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Roy at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Roy had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Roy to even for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Roy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Roy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Roy to even-par for the round.