Kevin Chappell shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Kevin Chappell hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 third, Chappell's 104 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Chappell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Chappell to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Chappell had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 over for the round.